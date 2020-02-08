Sat. Feb 8th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

African Fashion International Acquires Online Marketplace for Art

1 min read

Aiming to become the premiere online destination for all things creative from Africa, African Fashion International has acquired African art source, Wezart. Started in 2016, the online store aims to assist artists in Africa to sell their artwork online by creating a virtual gallery, make online sales and track their monthly sales. The acquisition is part of a strategic plan by AFI to become a digital hub for Africa’s creative industry, connecting fashion, art and music. 

SOURCE: IOL

More Stories

1 min read

An African Island on the Charm Offensive

1 min read

Taking in All the Sights and Pleasures of Morocco

1 min read

Inside Mozambique’s 3D Printed Lodge

You may have missed

1 min read

An African Island on the Charm Offensive

1 min read

Taking in All the Sights and Pleasures of Morocco

1 min read

Inside Mozambique’s 3D Printed Lodge

1 min read

The Nile Becomes a Playground for the Biggest Names in River Cruising