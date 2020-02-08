African Fashion International Acquires Online Marketplace for Art

Aiming to become the premiere online destination for all things creative from Africa, African Fashion International has acquired African art source, Wezart. Started in 2016, the online store aims to assist artists in Africa to sell their artwork online by creating a virtual gallery, make online sales and track their monthly sales. The acquisition is part of a strategic plan by AFI to become a digital hub for Africa’s creative industry, connecting fashion, art and music.
SOURCE: IOL
