Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

African Fashion is on the Rise, Says Naomi Campbell: ‘And it’s About Time!’

2 mins ago 1 min read

Although the pandemic has largely stopped the fashion industry in its tracks, promising showings in Africa show that creativity is still percolating. At the recent Arise Fashion Week in Lagos, Naomi Campbell visited in person to show her support for the talents that have routinely been overlooked and are finally getting the recognition they so deserve. This year’s event took the socially-distanced format of a talent search. Thirty African designers aged under 30 were selected to show their collections to a virtual audience, with an overall winner chosen by a roster of judges including American artist Kehinde Wiley and South African designer David Tlale. The shortlist included non-binary sustainable label Lagos Space Programme, ultra-chic MmusoMaxwell and the eventual winner, Kenneth Ize, who showed at Paris fashion week for the first time this year. All received $5,000, while Ize was awarded $100,000 and an extra jolt of publicity in the form of Campbell walking in his show on Saturday evening. Mentoring was also be part of the deal for the winner, said Campbell. It was particularly important as the wider world slowly woke up to Africa’s creativity and spending power.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

More Articles

1 min read

Africa on a Plate: What You Need to Know About African Food

12 seconds ago
1 min read

15 Great Albums and EPs by South African Indie Artists That Came Out in 2020

5 mins ago
1 min read

A Congolese Village Yields the Benefits of the Sun

13 hours ago
1 min read

Diamond Slump Hits African Producers

13 hours ago
1 min read

African Governments should Have a Fresh Look at Agriculture

13 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana’s Economic Plan Post Elections

13 hours ago
1 min read

African Businesses Embrace Working from Home

13 hours ago
1 min read

Restoring Up To 360MW in Nigeria amidst Covid-19 Pandemic

13 hours ago
1 min read

The First African to join Netflix’s Highest Decision- making Body

13 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Africa on a Plate: What You Need to Know About African Food

13 seconds ago
1 min read

African Fashion is on the Rise, Says Naomi Campbell: ‘And it’s About Time!’

2 mins ago
1 min read

15 Great Albums and EPs by South African Indie Artists That Came Out in 2020

5 mins ago
1 min read

A Congolese Village Yields the Benefits of the Sun

13 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: