African Food ‘Belongs on the Global Food Stage’

Share it!

0 Shares

In her new book, Through the Eyes of an African Chef, South African Nompumelelo Mqwebu sings the praises of indigenous African cooking and champions for it attaining a prominent place in kitchens across the globe. Mqwebu strongly advocates for the inclusion of African gastronomy into the culinary sphere. She says that it is alarming that we live in a diverse continent with different food identities, but this is not being celebrated enough in chef schools. Mqwebu remembers a moment of revelation in her food journey during her studies. While on holiday back home in Umlazi, she started experimenting with her classroom lessons, making the Italian potato–based pasta called gnocchi. Instead of using the traditional white potato, she replaced it with the rich, nutty potato of the tropics, amadumbe.

SOURCE: FOOD FOR MZANSI

Share it!

0 Shares