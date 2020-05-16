Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

African Food ‘Belongs on the Global Food Stage’

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

0Shares

In her new book, Through the Eyes of an African Chef, South African Nompumelelo Mqwebu sings the praises of indigenous African cooking and champions for it attaining a prominent place in kitchens across the globe. Mqwebu strongly advocates for the inclusion of African gastronomy into the culinary sphere. She says that it is alarming that we live in a diverse continent with different food identities, but this is not being celebrated enough in chef schools. Mqwebu remembers a moment of revelation in her food journey during her studies. While on holiday back home in Umlazi, she started experimenting with her classroom lessons, making the Italian potato–based pasta called gnocchi. Instead of using the traditional white potato, she replaced it with the rich, nutty potato of the tropics, amadumbe.

SOURCE: FOOD FOR MZANSI

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

1 min read

5 Emerging African Designers to Know

4 mins ago
1 min read

Is Afrikaans in Danger of Dying Out?

7 mins ago
1 min read

Elaine, A-Reece, Oxlade and Many Other African Artists Share Playlists That Are Helping Them Get Through the Lockdown

14 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

African Food ‘Belongs on the Global Food Stage’

2 mins ago
1 min read

5 Emerging African Designers to Know

4 mins ago
1 min read

Is Afrikaans in Danger of Dying Out?

7 mins ago
1 min read

Elaine, A-Reece, Oxlade and Many Other African Artists Share Playlists That Are Helping Them Get Through the Lockdown

14 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today