African Leaders Place Orders for Madagascar’s Coronavirus Tonic

Tanzania and Comoros are the latest countries that are to import the purported COVID-19 herbal cure announced by Madagascar. According to reports, the leaders of both countries confirmed their interest over the weekend. Comorian president, Azali Assoumani, in a teleconference with his Malagasy counterpart, Andry Rajoelina, made a formal request for the product that has been described largely as effective. Meanwhile, Tanzania’s John Pombe Magufuli in a speech on Sunday said that his county will also make requests of the herbal cure to aid the fight against the pandemic. “I have been in talks with Madagascar. They say they have discovered the medicine for COVID-19. We will send a plan to bring the medicine to Tanzania so that Tanzanians can benefit from it,” he said. Equatorial Guinea was the first African country to take stock of CovidOrganics. According to reports, a delegation from Guinea-Bissau has already taken a consignment of the products. Late last month, the president of Madagascar, Rajoelina officially launched the herbal remedy he claimed could “prevent coronavirus in seven days.” The substance, called COVID-Organics, was developed by the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research (IMRA). It contains Artemisia, a plant used to treat malaria.

SOURCE: FACE2FACE AFRICA

