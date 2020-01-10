African Passports Ranked in the Henley Passport Index

Share















Seychelles, Mauritius and South Africa are the top three African countries on the Henley Passport Index. The index ranks world passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa, thus measuring travel freedom. Seychelles was ranked at 26, Mauritius at 32 and South Africa at 56. Seychelles passport holders can travel to 151 countries without a visa, followed by Mauritius at 146 countries. South Africa is standing at 100 countries. African countries have suffered the greatest decline as a bloc, accounting for 19 of the 27 biggest declines in the past decade. Nigeria has seen the greatest decline, losing 22 spots, followed by Sierra Leone and Libya, which dropped 20 and 18 places respectively.

SOURCE: IOL

Share













