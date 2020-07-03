Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

African Retail Giant Close to Settling its Debts

9 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Steinhoff International Holdings NV is getting close to reaching a potential deal on $11 billion of legal claims lodged against the global retailer following an accounting scandal that almost wiped out the company. South African claimants — including former chairman Christo Wiese whose suit amounts to $3.5 billion — have been offered a combination of cash and shares in Pepkor Holdings Ltd., one of the people said. It isn’t immediately clear how much a settlement could amount to, the people said, asking not to be identified because talks are continuing and a deal may not be reached. Steinhoff owns 68% of Pepkor, Africa’s largest clothing retailer.

SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

More Articles

1 min read

Coronavirus Whittles Away at One of Africa’s Signature Achievements

1 min ago
1 min read

Africa.com Brings You the Digital Consumer Trends that Will Continue to Dominate Daily Life in Africa

16 mins ago
1 min read

Opening Night in Mogadishu

11 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Coronavirus Whittles Away at One of Africa’s Signature Achievements

1 min ago
1 min read

African Retail Giant Close to Settling its Debts

9 mins ago
1 min read

Africa.com Brings You the Digital Consumer Trends that Will Continue to Dominate Daily Life in Africa

16 mins ago
12 min read

10 Best Travel Destinations in Africa

9 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today