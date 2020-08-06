Thu. Aug 6th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

African States have to Reconcile Nkrumah’s and Mazrui’s Approaches to Nuclear Arms

49 seconds ago 1 min read

Share it!

There are at least two traditions of African thought on nuclear weapons, traceable to their most vocal exponents: Kwame Nkrumah, the scholarly first president of independent Ghana, and Ali Mazrui, the renowned Kenyan scholar. Both Nkrumah and Mazrui associated nuclear weapons with imperialism and racism, but proposed different approaches to address the problem they present. Nkrumah’s was an abolitionist non-violent approach. He argued for nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament and saw nuclear imperialism as the exploitation of smaller states and indigenous people and territory for nuclear tests and uranium mining. Mazrui, on the other hand, argued for nuclear proliferation before nuclear disarmament could take place. His view was that the dominant policy towards nuclear weapons afforded some states the political privilege of having them, while denying this right to others. What he called nuclear imperialism. The achievement of an Africa Nuclear Free Zone treaty in 2009 was a direct outflow of Nkrumah’s approach. Mazrui’s approach never had much official traction.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

A Booming Black Market for Malaria Vaccine

4 mins ago
1 min read

Harare’s Hardline Response to Dissidence

11 mins ago
1 min read

Rwandan Researchers Make a Disturbing Discovery about Malaria Parasite

16 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Forces Malawi to Relook its Prison System

23 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerian Granny on Carpool Duty Lands a Role with Beyoncé

1 day ago
1 min read

A Baseline Study for African Jellyfish Species

1 day ago
1 min read

Praia Deports Wanted Colombian Official

1 day ago
1 min read

How Public Housing Plans Fuel Tensions in Addis Ababa

1 day ago
1 min read

An Update of Africa’s Battle with Coronavirus

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

African States have to Reconcile Nkrumah’s and Mazrui’s Approaches to Nuclear Arms

51 seconds ago
1 min read

A Booming Black Market for Malaria Vaccine

4 mins ago
1 min read

Harare’s Hardline Response to Dissidence

11 mins ago
1 min read

Rwandan Researchers Make a Disturbing Discovery about Malaria Parasite

16 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today