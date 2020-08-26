Africa’s Leading CISOs And Cybersecurity Experts To Virtually Connect And Assess The Continent’s Complex Cybersecurity Landscape

Share it!

At World Cyber Security Summit

On 28th August, Trescon’s World Cyber Security Summit Africa will unearth cyber intelligence strategies, critical investment opportunities and threats in the African Cybersecurity ecosystem from leading voices in Cybersecurity.



Africa is thinking big on digital development. At the same time, the continent is making great strides in fortifying its Cybersecurity perimeter by rendering cyber safety a national priority for most African states. Moreover, reports continue to suggest that Africa stands as one of the top regions on the global map to be hard hit by rising cybercrimes. In light of the ongoing circumstances, Africa will play host to the most content-rich virtual conference on Cybersecurity this August. World Cyber Security Summit will take place on 28th August 2020, to assess the state of Cybersecurity in the continent from high-profile Cybersecurity experts across the globe.

Hosted by Trescon, the online event will draw interesting insights from leading voices in cyber threat intelligence on Africa’s booming digital ecosystem and its continent-wide online digital trade that is spurring the fundamental requirement of data protection regulations. The summit will be hosted on the newly launched virtual events platform, Vmeets.

“There is the growing risk of economic stagnation due to Africa’s digital divide and increased cybercrimes,” said Mohammed Saleem, Founder and CEO of Trescon. He further added, “The fundamental idea behind hosting World Cyber Security Summit Africa, is to convene CISOs, IT and Cybersecurity leaders from across the world on an open online forum to unearth cyber intelligence strategies and critical investment opportunities in the African Cybersecurity ecosystem.”

The conference will explore Africa’s complex Cybersecurity landscape by essentially focusing on new-age threats and the technologies/strategies to mitigate them. Some of the key topics to be discussed include Data Privacy & Cyber Regulations; AI and ML for Cybersecurity Intelligence; Disaster Prevention and Recovery Planning; Cybersecurity Capacity Building and Cloud Security; to name a few.

Some of the leading industry experts speaking at the summit include:

Richard M Kiarie, Principal ICT Officer/Head, Policy and Research Unit, Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs, Republic of Kenya

Peter Kahiigi, Director for e-Government Services, Government of Uganda, Uganda

Themba Mnguni, Deputy Director, IT Audit, Department of Rural development and Land Reform, South Africa

Daniel Adaramola, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Unity Bank PLC, Nigeria

Confidence Staveley, Founder and Executive/Director, CyberSafe Foundation, Top 50 Women in Cyber Security Africa 2020, Nigeria

Dr Gabi Siboni, Director of the Military and Strategic Affairs Program and Cyber Security Program, The Institute for National Security Studies, Israel



World Cyber Security Summit will feature virtual keynotes, panel discussions, technology use-cases, product showcases and other insightful sessions, set in an interactive online environment where participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.

World Cyber Security Summit Africa is officially sponsored by Platinum Sponsor – Eastvantage and Gold Sponsor – KnowBe4

Official PR Partner for the conference – Parloma International Ltd