Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Africa’s Multi-billion-dollar Safari Industry is Unravelling

16 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

0Shares

From Kenya’s Masai Mara to the Okavango Delta in Botswana, rural communities that depend on safaris for income are seeing their livelihoods and dreams shattered. Hundreds of thousands of people rely on the sector, not to mention their dependents. A slump in tourist dollars has hit conservation projects hard. And even as countries around the world loosen lockdowns, game parks, lodges and travel agencies face a grim future. The safari industry generates some $12.4 billion in annual revenues for South Africa, Botswana, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania Uganda and Zambia – Africa’s top wildlife tourist destinations – according to an estimate by SafariBookings. But a survey of over 300 tour operators conducted by the online safari travel platform this month showed that almost 93% reported a drop in bookings of at least 75% due to the pandemic. Cancellations have also spiked, the majority of them said.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

1 min read

Nigeria Prepares to Open its Skies

16 hours ago
1 min read

What Makes African Crime Fiction Effective and Significant?

16 hours ago
1 min read

Deciding Burundi’s New Course

16 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Nigeria Prepares to Open its Skies

16 hours ago
1 min read

What Makes African Crime Fiction Effective and Significant?

16 hours ago
1 min read

Deciding Burundi’s New Course

16 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Police on Blast for Grievous Acts

16 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today