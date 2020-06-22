Africa.com

Africa’s Online Marketplace for Medical Supplies

3 mins ago 1 min read

African countries have pulled together to set up a one-stop shop to give the continent a fairer chance in the international scramble for Covid-19 test kits, protective equipment and any vaccines that emerge. The Africa Medical Supplies Platform will work like eBay or Amazon, unlocking access to supplies across the continent, and could save billions of pounds. South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said it was the “silver lining” to Covid-19, and “the glue that is going to bind the continent together”. It “will address shortages and security of supply, ensure price competitiveness and transparency in procurement, reduce logistical delays, simplify payment processes and provide a common platform where governments can access services from quality and certified suppliers”, Ramaphosa said during the digital launch. Ramaphosa spoke in his capacity as African Union chair after tasking Zimbabwean mobile mogul and philanthropist Strive Masiyiwa to come up with solutions to the shortage of test kits.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

