After a Year of Food Delivery, Egyptian Firm Wants to Expand

5 hours ago 1 min read

Egyptian startup Appetito, a grocery and household products delivery service, hopes to expand across Africa after securing a seed funding round. Founded in March 2020 by Shehab Mokhtar, Appetito is a grocery delivery platform that sources products from manufacturers, stores them in its warehouses, and ships them to customers via mini fulfillment centres. Customers can order from its website, mobile app or social media accounts. Appetito began life selling white label products only, but later began onboarding products from well-known consumer brands. It is addressing a retail market in Egypt that is worth US$50 billion, and solving a challenge within it. The startup is working to change customer habits when it comes to shopping, a challenge that means engaging with the market but also one that has been made slightly easier by the effects of the COVID-19 crisis. Appetito raised a pre-seed round of US$100,000 shortly after it launched, and recently secured US$450,000 in seed investment from a group of prominent investors. Mokhtar hopes to scale the startup quickly.

