AIMS To Host Its First Online Next Einstein Forum Global Gathering

The African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) will host the first-ever virtual edition of the Next Einstein Forum Global Gathering (NEF-GG), Africa’s largest scientific gathering from 8-10 December 2020. Organized against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, under the theme “Building Africa’s resilience through education, research and innovation”, this year’s event will take place through the Airmeet video conferencing platform.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the first-ever virtual Next Einstein Forum Global Gathering, which will bring together a diverse and renowned audience of academics, scientists, industry and policy leaders to reflect on Africa’s scientific future. Following successful editions held in Kigali (2018) and Dakar (2016), the NEF has become the ultimate destination for pertinent conversations around Africa’s path to becoming a global leader in science and technology. We had to postpone the March 2020 NEF GG slated for Nairobi, Kenya, due to the COVID-19 pandemic; nevertheless, while looking forward to a favourable context for an in-person conference, we are keeping the NEF-GG momentum, excited at the prospect of reaching a wider audience of delegates, especially Africa’s youth, who are at the heart of the AIMS ecosystem of transformation and innovation”, said Lydie Hakizimana, AIMS CEO.

With pre-events such as the Gender Summit 18 and We Are AI, the virtual NEF-GG seeks to unveil advancements in science, alongside actionable plans to chart a pathway for a prosperous post-COVID-19 Africa. The event will feature interventions from high-level science, industry, policy, and government leaders from across the globe. At AIMS, we believe that Africa’s contributions to the global scientific community are critical for global progress. By connecting science, society and policy in Africa and the rest of the world, the NEF is leveraging science for human development. The biennial NEF Global Gatherings are the NEF’s marquee event. Far from an ordinary science forum, the NEF Global Gatherings position science at the centre of global development efforts. In the presence of scientists (Nobel Prize and Field Medal laureates), political and industry leaders, civil society and media, and with a strong focus on youth and women, the voices of global science leaders have the opportunity to be heard and to have a significant impact on Africa’s scientific future.

