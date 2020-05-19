Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

American Court Orders Sudan to Pay for Deadly Past

13 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

0Shares

The Supreme Court has unanimously reinstated as much as $4.3 billion in punitive damages awarded against Sudan to victims of truck bombs detonated in 1998 outside United States Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania. The attacks, conducted by Qaeda operatives, killed hundreds and wounded thousands. Starting in 2001, many of the victims and their family members sued Sudan in federal court, arguing that it had helped Al Qaeda in carrying out the bombings. After a trial in which Sudan did not participate, Judge John D. Bates of the Federal District Court in Washington found in 2011 that Sudan had provided crucial assistance to Al Qaeda and Osama bin Laden, its leader. Foreign nations are ordinarily immune from suits in American courts. But Congress has made exceptions, including one in 1996 for acts of terrorism conducted by nations designated as state sponsors of terrorism. Under the 1996 law, plaintiffs were allowed to seek compensation for their losses but not punitive damages, which are meant to punish and deter wrongdoing.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

1 min read

A New Wave of Homegrown Jewelry Houses Offer Distinctly African Luxury to the World

13 hours ago
1 min read

Cushioning the Pandemic Blow on Cairo Businesses

13 hours ago
1 min read

Raising the Alarm on Malta’s Treatment of African Migrants

13 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

American Court Orders Sudan to Pay for Deadly Past

13 hours ago
1 min read

A New Wave of Homegrown Jewelry Houses Offer Distinctly African Luxury to the World

13 hours ago
1 min read

Cushioning the Pandemic Blow on Cairo Businesses

13 hours ago
1 min read

Raising the Alarm on Malta’s Treatment of African Migrants

13 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today