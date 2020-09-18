An All Female Investors and Entrepreneurs Panel at this Year’s Angel Fair Africa

Share it!

The 8th Angel Fair Africa will feature an all female investors and entrepreneurs panel; thus building on the 2016 all female investors panel. The Africa investment and entrepreneurial ecosystem is maturing to the point where we have strong participation of women across the entire value chain. “Our all-female panels are meant to showcase this important development” said Eric Osiakwan, Co-Founder of Angel Fair Africa. This year’s investors panelists are actually some of the most active investors during the pandemic. For example Maya Famodu closed her $10m Seed Fund during the pandemic. Lelemba Phiri, Evelyne Dioh and Hannah Subayi have all made significant investments during the period. Therefore their panel will focus on how they ensured these achievements, and the lessons to be learnt therefrom. The entrepreneurs panel, on the other hand, is made up of those who have defied the pandemic to grow their businesses.

SOURCE: iAFRICA