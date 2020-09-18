Fri. Sep 18th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

An All Female Investors and Entrepreneurs Panel at this Year’s Angel Fair Africa

7 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

The 8th Angel Fair Africa will feature an all female investors and entrepreneurs panel; thus building on the 2016 all female investors panel. The Africa investment and entrepreneurial ecosystem is maturing to the point where we have strong participation of women across the entire value chain. “Our all-female panels are meant to showcase this important development” said Eric Osiakwan, Co-Founder of Angel Fair Africa. This year’s investors panelists are actually some of the most active investors during the pandemic. For example Maya Famodu closed her $10m Seed Fund during the pandemic. Lelemba Phiri, Evelyne Dioh and Hannah Subayi have all made significant investments during the period. Therefore their panel will focus on how they ensured these achievements, and the lessons to be learnt therefrom. The entrepreneurs panel, on the other hand, is made up of those who have defied the pandemic to grow their businesses.

SOURCE: iAFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Mercer’s First Ever Survey into Gender Parity in the Workplace for Africa

3 mins ago
1 min read

Creating Africa-centric Biometrics

11 mins ago
1 min read

Two Africans Left in the Race to Become WTO Head

30 mins ago
1 min read

The Potential of Africa’s Property Rights Remains Largely Unrealised

41 mins ago
1 min read

Ivorian City Gets Pop of Art

1 day ago
1 min read

Vote on a New Constitution in Algeria Marks a Turning Point

1 day ago
1 min read

What Airlines Need to Do to Recover

1 day ago
1 min read

How Museums can Influence Africa’s Research Agenda

1 day ago
1 min read

Bizarre Prison Escape Rocks Kampala

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Mercer’s First Ever Survey into Gender Parity in the Workplace for Africa

3 mins ago
1 min read

An All Female Investors and Entrepreneurs Panel at this Year’s Angel Fair Africa

7 mins ago
1 min read

Creating Africa-centric Biometrics

11 mins ago
1 min read

Two Africans Left in the Race to Become WTO Head

30 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today