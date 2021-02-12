An Invitation: Who Is Telling Africa’s Story Webinar

If you found out that one-third of ALL stories that appear in African media outlets about other African countries were written by western news sources would you be concerned?
We were. And that’s why Africa No Filter is starting a conversation about who is telling Africa’s story. Join our webinar on Wednesday 17th February 2021 at 5pm SAST, 3pm GMT, 10am ET to highlight this, and other disturbing data we found when we analysed content from 60 African news outlets in 15 countries and surveyed 38 media editors from across the continent.
The resulting report: ‘How African Media Covers Africa‘ highlights the fact that stories about Africa in African media outlets are largely told through the same persistent and negative stereotypes and frames of poverty, disease, conflict, poor leadership and corruption.
Sadly, Africans continue to promote the narratives about the continent being broken, dependent and lacking agency through the stories we share and consume about each other. Despite years of independence, Africans still don’t hold the pen when it comes to writing Africa’s story.
Join our panellists as they unpack more of the findings from the report and explore ways the continent’s media can take back the pen.
Moderated by: Moky Makura, Executive Director Africa No Filter
Research and Analysis: Paula Fray of Frayintermedia and Professor Nixon Kariithi, CEO of Tangaza.
Our panellists:
* Jonathan Rosenthal, Africa Editor at The Economist
* Dapo Olorunyomi, Publisher & editor-in-chief of Premium Times, Nigeria
* Thebe Ikalafeng, Brand Leadership Group CEO
* Vasantha Angamuthu, African News Agency CEO
* Aguil Deng, Program Manager, Bloomberg Media Initiative Africa and Africa Corporate Philanthropy, Bloomberg
It’s an important conversation. Please register and join the webinar here. We look forward to seeing you on Wednesday, Feb 17, 2021 05:00 PM Harare, Pretoria.
#takebackthepen.
Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Africa No Filter
Thanks for reading and for your interest in Africa.
