Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

An Oasis for Moroccan Hackers

13 hours ago 1 min read

With its rows of sleek computers and ultra-modern study methods, Morocco’s 1337 campus is a dream come true for budding geeks, in a country where IT skills are in high demand. Conceived as a paradise for coders, the centre offers project-based training on programming, innovation and building IT systems. Tuition is free and students largely create their own curricula. It all happens on a 24-hour campus reminiscent of Silicon Valley, complete with a canteen, graffiti art on the walls and games rooms offering swings and table football. Morocco’s phosphate giant OCP decided to set up the 1337 campus, converting a disused factory in the central mining town of Khouribga in a bid to address the country’s severe need for tech expertise. The name of the centre comes from a system of modified spellings known as Leet Speak or “1337 5P34K”, used by hackers and gamers to show their “elite” status in online communities. The institute works closely with 42, a French programming school created in 2013 by telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel and highly regarded in the tech world. The idea is to attract “the invisible youth, misunderstood geeks who don’t fit into the system and have developed rare skills on their own”, said director Larbi El Hilali.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

More Articles

1 min read

Making Sure the Correct Vaccine Comes to Africa

13 hours ago
1 min read

Saving Senegal’s Forest and Empowering Women at the Same Time

13 hours ago
1 min read

The Irish Generation Looking for their African Roots

13 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Largest Mammal Migration is Under Threat

13 hours ago
1 min read

The DRC’s Political Marriage Crumbles

13 hours ago
1 min read

Prepare to Spend a Month in Mauritius

3 days ago
1 min read

South Africa Welcomes Travellers

3 days ago
1 min read

Popular African Island Opens its Tourism

3 days ago
1 min read

The Best Photos from the Lonely Planet’s Photographer

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

An Oasis for Moroccan Hackers

13 hours ago
1 min read

Making Sure the Correct Vaccine Comes to Africa

13 hours ago
1 min read

Saving Senegal’s Forest and Empowering Women at the Same Time

13 hours ago
1 min read

The Irish Generation Looking for their African Roots

13 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: