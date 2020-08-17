Mon. Aug 17th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Angola’s Former System of Patronage Faces the Law

32 seconds ago 1 min read

Share it!

A court in Luanda has sentenced the son of former Angolan president José Eduardo dos Santos to five years in prison over a $500m corruption case. José Filomeno dos Santos, the former head of Angola’s $5bn sovereign wealth fund, was found guilty, along with three other defendants, of transferring the money to a Credit Suisse account in London. His trial has been the most high profile case to date under the anti-corruption drive of President Joao Lourenco, who took the helm after dos Santos stepped down in 2017 after a near four-decade grip of power in Africa’s second-biggest oil exporter. Judge Joao Pitra found Dos Santos guilty of fraud, embezzlement and influence trafficking. Valter Filipe, former governor of the National Bank of Angola, was sentenced to eight years in the case. António Samalia Bule, former director of Banco Nacional de Angola, and Jorge Gaudens Sebastião, a businessman and a friend of Dos Santos jnr, got five years and six years respectively.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

More Articles

1 min read

The Missing Link in Tackling Lifestyle Diseases in Malawi

3 mins ago
1 min read

A Youth Campaign to Protect Refugees from the Pandemic

5 mins ago
1 min read

A Series of Mishaps in Clearing Mauritian Waters

7 mins ago
1 min read

What to Do with the Nairobi National Park

9 mins ago
1 min read

Mogadishu Shaken After Deadly Weekend Blast

11 mins ago
1 min read

Is Regional Intervention Needed to Stem Out Threat in Maputo?

14 mins ago
1 min read

Bishops Rally behind #ZimbabweanLivesMatter Campaign

22 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Drive to Up Domestic Travel

2 days ago
1 min read

Behind the Scenes on Building King Tut’s Final Resting Place

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Angola’s Former System of Patronage Faces the Law

33 seconds ago
1 min read

The Missing Link in Tackling Lifestyle Diseases in Malawi

3 mins ago
1 min read

A Youth Campaign to Protect Refugees from the Pandemic

5 mins ago
1 min read

A Series of Mishaps in Clearing Mauritian Waters

7 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today