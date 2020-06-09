Announcement: The 17th Annual East Africa Com Is Virtual For 2020! Registrations Are Now Open

Share it!

The Connecting Africa series of events team has been closely monitoring global developments, alongside those in Kenya and East Africa. As the situation and impact of the coronavirus continues to develop, they have decided to move East Africa Com to a fully virtual event for 2020 on 14 – 15 September.

For two days, world-leaders in East African technology, media and telecommunications will meet online, as they map the journey towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The two-day conference agenda covers telecommunications and digital enterprise opportunities and challenges. More than 40 expert industry speakers will be presenting from across the telco and tech space, as well as government ministers – a brand new feature for 2020.

The virtual event will provide insight from industry leaders, the chance to connect with customers, prospects, partners and peers, and engage with some of the most influential companies within the region’s tech and telecoms space.

“I have been attending East Africa Com and I have gained so much from there. My personal profile has grown. Everyone in the ICT industry should plan to attend this.” – Technology Service Providers of Kenya

Supported by the industry’s biggest names, this is an unparalleled opportunity to be part of shaping East Africa’s digital future.

