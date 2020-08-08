Sat. Aug 8th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio With Cuppy Features Yemi Alade This Sunday

Yemi Alade
14 seconds ago 2 min read

Share it!

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Yemi Alade, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, and Kim Jayde’s Favorite African Proverb!  
Tune in to Africa Now Radio With Cuppy This Sunday, August 9th at 2p Lagos/London / 3p Johannesburg/Paris / 6a LA / 9a NYC Only on Apple Music

Cover Star Interview
Award-winning Nigerian Afro-Pop artist, actress and entertainer Yemi Alade joins Cuppy via FaceTime on Apple Music to talk about her new single “True Love” from her forthcoming 5th studio album and working with Beyonce on her Black is King film.

The Big 5
Cuppy shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from BOJ, Edem, Jaido P, Heavy K and Spice Diana

Africa Rising 
South African R&B newcomer Angie Santana is this week’s Africa Rising artist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars.

Proverb of the Week 
Zimbabwean MTV presenter, model and blogger, Kim Jayde, shares her favorite African proverb: “Until the lion tells his side of the story, the tale of the hunt will always glorify the hunter.”

Tune in and listen to the full episode this Sunday, August 9th at 2p Lagos/London / 3p Johannesburg/Paris / 6a LA / 9a NYC only on Apple Music at apple.co/_AfricaNow

***
PREVIEW CLIPS

Yemi Alade Tells Apple Music About the Themes Within Her Forthcoming Album

Yemi Alade Tells Apple Music About Disproving the Misconceptions About Africa

Kim Jayde Shares With Apple Music Her Favorite African Proverb

Tags:

More Articles

2 min read

Global Hit ‘Jerusalema’ Reaches #4 On Shazam’s Top 200

3 days ago
3 min read

Def Jam Africa Announces Further Expansion Into Côte D’Ivoire, Cameroon And Senegal

5 days ago
1 min read

Gabiro Mtu Necessary taps Asen B for new album

1 week ago
4 min read

Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio With Cuppy Features DJ Spinall This Sunday

1 week ago
2 min read

Superstar DJs Bring Your Holiday To Your Home

2 weeks ago
3 min read

ONE, MTV Base, Mandela Foundation Pair Up With 10 African Artists In Song To Fight Covid-19

3 weeks ago
3 min read

Fiokee Has Become Africa’s Most In-Demand Guitarist Of The Decade

3 weeks ago
2 min read

Apple Music Shines The Spotlight On Cape Town R&B Singer Hunter Rose

1 month ago
3 min read

Apple Music Launches New Artist Discovery Program Africa Rising

1 month ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio With Cuppy Features Yemi Alade This Sunday

14 seconds ago
6 min read

Germany To Ramp Up Investment In African Energy

10 mins ago
1 min read

A Showpiece of the Absolute Best from Morocco

6 hours ago
1 min read

East Africa’s Biggest Tourist Event is Going Unnoticed

6 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today