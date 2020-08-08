Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio With Cuppy Features Yemi Alade This Sunday

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Yemi Alade, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, and Kim Jayde’s Favorite African Proverb!
Tune in to Africa Now Radio With Cuppy This Sunday, August 9th at 2p Lagos/London / 3p Johannesburg/Paris / 6a LA / 9a NYC Only on Apple Music
Cover Star Interview
Award-winning Nigerian Afro-Pop artist, actress and entertainer Yemi Alade joins Cuppy via FaceTime on Apple Music to talk about her new single “True Love” from her forthcoming 5th studio album and working with Beyonce on her Black is King film.
The Big 5
Cuppy shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from BOJ, Edem, Jaido P, Heavy K and Spice Diana
Africa Rising
South African R&B newcomer Angie Santana is this week’s Africa Rising artist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars.
Proverb of the Week
Zimbabwean MTV presenter, model and blogger, Kim Jayde, shares her favorite African proverb: “Until the lion tells his side of the story, the tale of the hunt will always glorify the hunter.”
Tune in and listen to the full episode this Sunday, August 9th at 2p Lagos/London / 3p Johannesburg/Paris / 6a LA / 9a NYC only on Apple Music at apple.co/_AfricaNow
***
PREVIEW CLIPS
Yemi Alade Tells Apple Music About the Themes Within Her Forthcoming Album
Yemi Alade Tells Apple Music About Disproving the Misconceptions About Africa
Kim Jayde Shares With Apple Music Her Favorite African Proverb
