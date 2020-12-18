Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio With Cuppy This Sunday With Focalistic

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Focalistic, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, and Danielle Mbonu’s Favorite African Proverb!

Cover Star Interview

South African artist Focalistic, who has gained huge popularity with his mix of Amapiano and Hip-Hop, is this week’s cover star and joins Cuppy via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest album Sghubu Ses Excellent. Focalistic tells Cuppy about his ambition of exploring African markets, and how the credits on his album confused fans as he listed producers and engineers as features to ensure they get their credit.

The Big 5

Cuppy shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa and TRESOR, Peruzzi & Fireboy, Ckay, Blaq Diamond and Joeboy.



Africa Rising

Zimbabwean artist Gemma Griffiths is this week’s Africa Rising artist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars https://apple.co/32v7zX4

Proverb of the Week

Nigerian-born multi-disciplinary artist photographer and creative director, Danielle Mbonu, who recently worked on Naira Marley’s video “Aye,” shares her favorite African proverb: “Ego na a pari mmadi” which translates as “money can insult somebody.”



Mini Mix

Cuppy finishes this week’s show with a special mini-mix of Apple Music’s Amapiano Lifestyle playlist featuring music from Soa Mattrix, Mr JazziQ, Kabza De Small, Sha Sha & Musa Keys https://apple.co/3aiEzGd



Tune in and listen to the full episode this Sunday, December 20th at 2p Lagos/London / 3p Johannesburg/Paris / 6a LA / 9a NYC only on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/_AfricaNow

