Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Appointment of State News Head Sparks Demos

5 hours ago 1 min read

Tunisian police on Tuesday clashed with journalists at the state news agency demonstrating against a new chief executive whose appointment they see as an attempt to undermine editorial independence. Dozens of protesting journalists had gathered in front of Tunis Afrique Presse’s (TAP) headquarters to try to stop Kamel Ben Younes from entering, but police later forced a way in. Protesting journalists say Ben Younes is too close to the moderate Islamist Ennahda, the biggest party in parliament. They accuse him of backing moves to control the press before the 2011 revolution brought democracy. He has denied both charges, saying he is a political independent and pointing to his past work as a journalist with several outlets, including the BBC.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Truckers Return to Work Despite Boko Haram Threat

5 hours ago
1 min read

South Sudan’s Leaders Must be Held Accountable for the Rot in the Healthcare System

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Case for Investing in Artisanal Mining in Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

Promoting Environmentally Sound and More Profitable Methods of Farming in Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

Why Twitter Chose Ghana as its Base in Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

Cairo Holds Suez Container for Ransom

5 hours ago
1 min read

Burkinabe Former President Charged with the Murder of his Friend and the Country’s Liberator

5 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Vaccine Rollout On Ice after J&J Finding

5 hours ago
1 min read

Fela’s Nomination for a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Spot Sparks Debate about his Legacy

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Appointment of State News Head Sparks Demos

5 hours ago
1 min read

Truckers Return to Work Despite Boko Haram Threat

5 hours ago
1 min read

South Sudan’s Leaders Must be Held Accountable for the Rot in the Healthcare System

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Case for Investing in Artisanal Mining in Africa

5 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: