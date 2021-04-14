Appointment of State News Head Sparks Demos

Tunisian police on Tuesday clashed with journalists at the state news agency demonstrating against a new chief executive whose appointment they see as an attempt to undermine editorial independence. Dozens of protesting journalists had gathered in front of Tunis Afrique Presse’s (TAP) headquarters to try to stop Kamel Ben Younes from entering, but police later forced a way in. Protesting journalists say Ben Younes is too close to the moderate Islamist Ennahda, the biggest party in parliament. They accuse him of backing moves to control the press before the 2011 revolution brought democracy. He has denied both charges, saying he is a political independent and pointing to his past work as a journalist with several outlets, including the BBC.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

