Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Assassination of Popular Musician Sparks Protests across Ethiopia

12 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

Demonstrations have broken out in Ethiopia following the shooting dead of musician Hachalu Hundessa, well known for his political songs. Two people have died during protests in one town, a doctor told the BBC. Hachalu’s songs often focused on the rights of the country’s Oromo ethnic group and became anthems in a wave of protests that led to the downfall of the previous prime minister in 2018. The 34-year-old had said that he had received death threats. The police are now investigating the killing, which took place on the outskirts of the capital, Addis Ababa. Thousands of his fans headed to the hospital in the city where the body of the singer was taken on Monday night. In the eastern town of Chiro, two people were shot dead during protests, a medic at the local hospital told BBC Afaan Oromo. In another town – Adama – one person was injured and government buildings have been set ablaze. The internet has also been shut down in parts of the country as the protests spread in Oromia regional state.

SOURCE: BBC

More Articles

1 min read

Partial and Full Lockdowns Halt Africa’s Free Trade Launch

12 hours ago
1 min read

The Apology that the DRC has Been Waiting For

13 hours ago
1 min read

Japanese Carmaker to Make Africa a Hub for Light Commercial Vehicles

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Partial and Full Lockdowns Halt Africa’s Free Trade Launch

12 hours ago
1 min read

Assassination of Popular Musician Sparks Protests across Ethiopia

12 hours ago
1 min read

The Apology that the DRC has Been Waiting For

13 hours ago
5 min read

Investing in Somaliland (Part II)

16 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today