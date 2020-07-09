At Your Door Laundry Services Pick Up in Abidjan

Share it!

Tech-enabled laundry services are not the norm in Ivory Coast, but a startup called Easy2toofacil has seen strong early uptake of its on-demand solution. Founded in June 2018, Easy2toofacil allows users to arrange dry cleaning, laundry, ironing, retouching and shoemaking services by phone, WhatsApp, Messenger or mobile app. All services are completed within 48 hours, with Easy2toofacil also facilitating pickup and drop-off of laundry. Rebecca Affoh, the startup’s founder and chief executive officer (CEO), said the idea for launching the startup came from a simple observation. “Going to the dry cleaners or shoemakers is essential, but sometimes constraining. It is not easy to free yourself during the week to drop off your clothes, as the opening hours of the shops are not adapted to office hours,” she said. Easy2toofacil solves this problem, offering monthly subscriptions to its services. Affoh said it is competing against industrial dry cleaners, laundries, and luxury concierges, but had advantages in its cost and ease of use.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA