Bantwanas Release ”Backside” & A Remix By Re.You

After the imminent success of their latest release, ‘Dingane’ on Anjunadeep, that featured prized remixes by international heavyweight, Powel, as well as South African Deep House leader, Fka Mash, well established African electronic band, Bantwanas are back with another mesmerising release on their very own Bantwanas Kollektiv imprint, ‘Backside’, that features a massive remix by none other than German maestro, Younion owner and Keinemusik artist, Re.You.

Starting things off, Bantwanas selectively assembled the instrumentation of the song around their heritage in the African landscape with a finnes that they’ve become known for. Brooding synth lines, well articulated guitar rhythms and brilliantly arranged vernacular vocals flow throughout the track that is backed up by an energetic and dance inducing percussive rhythm. Playing with the tension and release of the harmonics like only they can do, Bantwanas follow up their past success with grace and lead things forward with a true winner in their catalogue.

Deep, scintillating bass and a haunting use of the original vernacular vocals signify the sound of Re.You‘s extravagant yet simultaneously understated remix of Bantwanas, ‘Backside’. A late-night dance floor bomb is definitely a phrase coined with a track like this in mind. Tight drum rhythms, syncopated percussion and a catchy melody brings the remix all together, closing the release off with a tantalising taste of Re.You‘s signature sound that helped captivate his listeners from the very beginning.

Bantwana’s ‘Backside’ will be available everywhere on June 25th 2021 via Bantwanas Kollektiv.