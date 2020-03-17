Becoming Botswana’s First Ever Female Olympian in Boxing

A young Botswana boxer has defied the odds in a male dominated sport, at twenty-three year-old Sadie Kenosi recently became the first boxer in the world to book her spot in July’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. “I was a bully at school, like a week would not pass by without (me) being involved in a fight. My first coach called me because he saw me in the (school) staffroom, being punished for beating up other kids. So he recruited me to join boxing but I did not agree at first,” Kenosi said. Eventually, she did agree and quickly became an impressive boxer. Kenosi won the gold in the African Youth Games in 2014. But as a junior African champion in a male dominated sport, she faces challenges. “In Botswana we have few women in boxing, it is hard to train. We have to spur (try harder) and if there are fewer (women) it is a challenge,” Kenosi said.

SOURCE: VOA

