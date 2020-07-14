Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Beyonce’s New Video Hits a Nerve with Africans

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Grace Bassey is tired of the outdated way African countries are often portrayed on American screens. So when the trailer for Beyoncé’s new visual album emerged on Twitter with imagery Bassey found stereotypical – face paint, feathers, animal skins – the Nigerian college student responded with images of highways, skyscrapers and yachts. At a time of global reckoning over race and representation, the 70-second trailer for “Black is King” – a film inspired by the superstar’s work on the 2019 Lion King remake – has sparked backlash abroad. The project is set to the soundtrack that Beyoncé produced last year, which features artists from Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana and Cameroon.

SOURCE: MY SAN ANTONIO

More Articles

1 min read

SAA’s Metamorphosis

6 mins ago
1 min read

The Resurgence of Ebola a Cause for Concern

8 mins ago
1 min read

Regulating West Africa’s Organic Craze

10 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Beyonce’s New Video Hits a Nerve with Africans

3 mins ago
1 min read

SAA’s Metamorphosis

6 mins ago
1 min read

The Resurgence of Ebola a Cause for Concern

8 mins ago
1 min read

Regulating West Africa’s Organic Craze

10 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today