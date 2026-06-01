As the global biodiversity crisis deepens, the need for action has never been more urgent. Biodiversity loss is no longer a distant environmental concern—it is already disrupting economies, supply chains, food systems and long-term growth prospects. Protecting and restoring nature is increasingly recognized as a business and economic imperative, with governments, industries and investors facing growing pressure to integrate biodiversity into decision-making and development strategies.

The scale of the challenge is difficult to ignore. The World Economic Forum estimates that more than half of global GDP, around $44 trillion, is moderately or highly dependent on nature and its services. At the same time, the World Bank notes that biodiversity is declining, weakening the natural systems that underpin food production, water security and climate resilience. This is not simply a conservation issue; it is already translating into operational and economic risk for business.

Supply chains are beginning to reflect this pressure. Water scarcity, declining soil quality and climate volatility are no longer distant concerns, they are contributing to disruption, cost pressure and long-term uncertainty. Nature has long been treated as an externality, managed at the edges of strategy rather than embedded within it. That approach is no longer viable.

Where biodiversity becomes operational

For CHEP, this shift is grounded in a Nature Positive approach recognising that forests are not simply a source of timber, but complex ecosystems that sustain biodiversity, regulate water systems and support livelihoods. The company’s Forest Positive ambition to regenerate two hectares of land for every hectare required for timber, while maintaining 100% sustainably certified sourcing reflects a broader change in how value is defined and created.

But strategy alone does not create impact. It is what happens on the ground that ultimately determines whether these ambitions hold weight.

In KwaZulu-Natal, CHEP timber plantations intersect with critical water source areas such as the uMzimkhulu catchment in the Southern Drakensberg. These landscapes regulate water systems, stabilise soil and support agricultural productivity across the region. When they degrade, the impact is immediate and tangible. Water availability becomes less predictable, land becomes more vulnerable to erosion and the stability of raw material supply begins to shift. This is where biodiversity moves beyond environmental concern and becomes an operational dependency.

Sustainability has traditionally focused on minimising environmental impact. But in already stressed ecosystems, that is no longer sufficient. Reducing harm does not restore functionality and without functional ecosystems, risk accumulates.

The shift now is toward regenerating the systems that businesses rely on. CHEP’s Nature Positive and Forest Positive ambitions are designed with this in mind. The real measure of success, however, is not the commitment itself, but whether these efforts strengthen the landscapes where forests, water systems and communities intersect.

What that looks like on the ground

In the uMzimkhulu catchment, CHEP’s work with WWF South Africa and Wildlife ACT focuses on restoring and protecting a landscape where biodiversity, forestry and community livelihoods are tightly connected.

Species within these ecosystems play an important role in making this connection tangible. They are not the objective, but they provide critical insight into whether the system is functioning as it should.

High-altitude wetlands, for example, are essential for regulating water flow and maintaining water quality. The presence of species such as the Long-Toed Tree Frog signals that these systems remain intact. When populations decline, it indicates weakening water regulation and rising risk to downstream supply systems.

In Mistbelt grasslands, the Blue Swallow reflects the health of ecosystems that slow rainfall, prevent erosion and maintain consistent water supply. Where these habitats are intact, water systems remain more stable.

Other species provide equally important signals. Vultures help maintain ecosystem balance by limiting disease spread, supporting agricultural stability and rural economies. At a broader scale, species such as rhino reflect the integrity of entire ecosystems, signalling that large landscapes remain functional and protected.

Through its partnership with Wildlife ACT, CHEP contributes to safeguarding these systems, recognising that long-term supply chain resilience depends not only on operational sites, but on the health of the wider landscape.

Where communities complete the system

Long-term success ultimately depends on people. Local communities are not passive stakeholders; they are active custodians of the land. When conservation initiatives create employment, improve water access and support sustainable livelihoods, they become embedded within communities rather than imposed upon them.

This is where the role of business is evolving. It is no longer enough to operate responsibly. Businesses are increasingly expected to contribute to the resilience of the systems they depend on through partnerships, community-led approaches and investment in local stewardship.

As Marietjie Brown, Sustainability and Government Affairs Lead, CHEP Africa, Middle East and Türkiye notes:

“For us, biodiversity is not separate from business performance. The resilience of our supply chains is directly linked to the resilience of the landscapes and communities we operate in. When we invest in restoring ecosystems, we are also investing in the long-term stability of our operations and the value we deliver to customers.”

This is echoed by partners working on the ground. As Wildlife ACT highlights, protecting key species and restoring ecosystems is not only about conservation outcomes, but about maintaining the balance of entire landscapes that people and industries depend on.

Forests, ecosystems, communities and supply chains are interdependent. When one weakens, the others follow. This is why biodiversity is no longer a separate sustainability agenda. It is part of how value is created, protected and sustained.

What this means for business leaders

As environmental pressures intensify, businesses will increasingly face volatility in natural inputs, growing competition for resources and rising expectations from regulators, investors and customers.

The difference will lie in how they respond.

Those that continue to treat biodiversity as a reporting requirement will remain reactive. Those that invest in the intersection of ecosystems, communities and operations will be better positioned to manage risk and sustain long-term performance.

Looking ahead

International Day of Biodiversity is a moment of reflection. But for business, it is also a signal.

The operating environment is changing. Nature is no longer a backdrop to economic activity. It is a determining factor in whether that activity can continue.

For CHEP, this means focusing on the landscapes where forests, water systems and communities meet, because that is where resilience is built.

And increasingly, it is where business performance will be decided.

