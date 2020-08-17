Mon. Aug 17th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Bishops Rally behind #ZimbabweanLivesMatter Campaign

1 min ago 1 min read

Share it!

Zimbabwe’s Catholic bishops and the law society have criticised the government for alleged human rights abuses and a crackdown on dissent, adding to growing concerns over authorities’ treatment of opponents amid a worsening economic crisis. The Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference said in a pastoral letter that the country had a multi-layered crisis, including economic collapse, deepening poverty, corruption and human rights abuses. “Fear runs down the spine of many of our people today. The crackdown on dissent is unprecedented,” the bishops said in the letter, read out at Catholic churches on Sunday. “Is this the Zimbabwe we want? To have a different opinion does not mean to be an enemy.” In response, information minister Monica Mutsvangwa criticised the head of the bishops conference, Archbishop Robert Ndlovu, and described the pastoral letter as an “evil message” meant to stoke a “Rwanda-type genocide”. “His (Ndlovu’s) transgressions acquire a geopolitical dimension as the chief priest of the agenda of regime change that is the hallmark of the post-imperial major Western powers for the last two decades,” Mutsvangwa said in a statement.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Kenya’s Drive to Up Domestic Travel

2 days ago
1 min read

Behind the Scenes on Building King Tut’s Final Resting Place

2 days ago
1 min read

A Coastal City in Benin Restores Monuments from the Slave Trade Era

2 days ago
1 min read

A Colourful Trip around Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

TripAdvisor’s ‘Best Hotels in Africa’ List

2 days ago
1 min read

The 9 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

2 days ago
1 min read

How a Grandmother from Nigeria Ended up in Beyoncé’s New Visual Album

2 days ago
1 min read

Coldcut + Tony Allen and African Artists = Studio Electricity

2 days ago
1 min read

‘Black is King’ References Various African Traditions through Fashion

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Bishops Rally behind #ZimbabweanLivesMatter Campaign

1 min ago
5 min read

Youth Rural-Urban Migration Hurts Malawi’s Agriculture

8 hours ago
2 min read

Caring For Cancer Patients In Ethiopia Through Treatment And One-on-One Support

8 hours ago
2 min read

Women In Governance: Beyond Quota Systems And Representation

10 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today