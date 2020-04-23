Africa.com

Boosting Kenya’s Fast Fruit Deliveries

9 seconds ago

E-commerce platform Jumia Kenya and Twiga Foods have signed a partnership agreement that will enable shoppers on the platform to buy fresh produce as well as processed foods distributed by the farm produce aggregator. Through the deal, shoppers can now buy pre-packed bundles which will save customers up to 50 percent compared to average supermarket prices, and consist of items like watermelon, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, bananas, maize meal and processed milk. Delivery will be free in Nairobi and its surburbs. Coming in the wake of movement restrictions imposed to slow down the spread of the global Coronavirus pandemic, the deal will help shoppers to get the goods they buy delivered to their homes on the same day. For the two firms, this will further expand their distribution capacities, with one adding fresh produce to the goods available on the online platform and the other guaranteeing delivery. The partnership will leverage Twiga’s existing infrastructure of depots in Dagoretti, Donholm, Embakasi, Thome, Ruaka, Kaloleni, Nairobi West, Syokimau, Waiyaki Way and Kilimani to ensure home deliveries across Nairobi’s suburbs.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAILY

