Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Botswana Probes Mysterious Deaths of at least 154 Elephants

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

Regional wildlife co-ordinator Dimakatso Ntshebe said carcasses were found intact, suggesting they were not poached. Further investigations have also ruled out poisoning by humans and anthrax, which sometimes hits wildlife in this part of Botswana. Africa’s overall elephant population is declining due to poaching, but Botswana, home to almost a third of the continent’s elephants, has seen numbers grow to 130,000 from 80,000 in the late 1990s. However, they are seen as a growing nuisance by farmers, whose crops have been destroyed by the animals roaming the southern African country. Last year, President Mokgweetsi Masisi lifted a five-year ban on big game hunting, imposed by previous president Ian Khama. But the hunting season failed to take off in April as global travel restrictions meant hunters from many coronavirus-hit countries could not enter Botswana. Meanwhile, the Wildlife Department has undertaken an operation to relocate and dehorn all rhinos to tackle poaching – mirroring efforts elsewhere in the region.

SOURCE: SKY NEWS

More Articles

1 min read

Here’s Why Algerian Taxi Drivers are Angry

2 hours ago
1 min read

Khartoum Finds Bodies of Conscripts from 1998

2 hours ago
1 min read

What Ghana Did With its Ugly Past

2 hours ago

You may have missed

61 min read

What African Business Leaders Need to Know about Social Movements that Have Gained Momentum in 2020

15 mins ago
1 min read

Here’s Why Algerian Taxi Drivers are Angry

2 hours ago
1 min read

Khartoum Finds Bodies of Conscripts from 1998

2 hours ago
1 min read

What Ghana Did With its Ugly Past

2 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today