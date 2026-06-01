The Breaking Down Borders Africa Tour kicks off with a slate of ten new African countries, almost a decade after the tour’s acclaimed first outing, with acclaimed poet Botlhale Boikanyo become the programme’s face.

Botlhale Boikanyo made history as the only poet to win South Africa’s Got Talent. Since her win Botlhale, has established herself as a national treasure with leading roles on shows including e.tv’s ‘Scandal’ and award-winning films ‘The Deal’ and ‘What About the Boys’ in a role she will reprieve in a sequel premiering this month.

“Being announced as the new face of Breaking Down Borders is a dream come true. Taking the reins from Paul Modjadji who successfully launched the platform 10 years ago and carved it into a platform that has global reach and impact is a wonderful challenge and testament to the big shoes I have to fill. It is an honour to embark on my first Africa poetry tour with this incredible initiative in this 50th year of the youth uprising and the 70th year of the 1956 Women’s March.” she said.

“It is an honour to follow Paul at the helm of this pioneering show and I look forward to learning from these landmark historic movements while making them relevant to today’s youth.”

Season two of the tour will see the pan-African format focus on Botlhale’s storytelling and poetry.

“Dance will remain a pivotal part of the tour as I believe that storytelling and movement are intertwined in Africa,” Botlhale said.

Season one of Breaking Down Borders toured Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Senegal and five other SADC countries.

Audiences are immersed in the countries toured, discovering history, heritage sites and tourism landmarks while learning how young creatives are shaped by their countries.

Season two will kick off in September when the team tour Morocco, Egypt, DRC, Cape Verde, and others.

“The announcement of the new tour is being made during this year’s Africa month, and the team are beyond excited to announce Botlhale as new host. Botlhale Boikanyo brings with her a youthful zest and an undeniable connection to young people. Her community development and advocacy work complements her mass appeal.” Said Paul Modjadji, who will stay on as the tour’s co-producer and director with co-producer Wandile Molebatsi.

“Botlhale Boikanyo’s appointment recognizes the importance of the oral tradition in African storytelling and culture,” said Wandile Molebatsi.

Season one of Breaking Down Borders aired on SABC 1 in a primetime slot, concluding with a two-part finale hosted by A-lister Minnie Dlamini.

Breaking Down Borders Africa TV series recently won the Silver Telly Award in Television – Travel & Tourism category.