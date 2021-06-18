Bringing Informal Retailers in Africa into the Digital Economy

Kenyan startup MarketForce, an end-to-end retail distribution platform for consumer brands, has announced the strategic acquisition of Digiduka. Launched in 2018, MarketForce enables consumer brands to optimise how they deliver essential goods and services to retailers and consumers by bridging the information gap in last mile distribution, while maximising efficiency across the sales and distribution value chain. The startup’s platform leverages mobile devices by enabling field agents to record all customer interactions as they happen in the field, and then aggregates this data and presents it through live web dashboards. The acquisition of Digiduka by MarketForce will see the two startups combine their offerings in search of quicker scale. The deal accelerates the integration of financial services into RejaReja and consolidates two businesses that share a common goal of providing an all-inclusive digital commerce platform for informal retailers in Africa. The entire Digiduka team joins MarketForce.
SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA
More Articles
Raising Capital for Africa’s Development Goals
New Rankings of Climate Change Scientists Overlooks Research by Africans
A Grassroots Campaign Pressurises Authorities into Instituting a Plastic Ban in Malawi
Ethiopia Says it’s Ready for Monday’s Poll
Botswana Produces Third Largest Gem-quality Stone Ever to be Mined
Africa is in the Midst of a Full Blown Third Wave
Tributes Pour in after the Death of Zambia’s Former President
The Ascent of African Entertainment
Mali’s Basketball Foundation Rocked by Sex Scandal