Building the Biggest Data Centre in Africa

12 hours ago 1 min read

Teraco has secured R2.5 billion in financing for the construction of its new 38MW data centre in Ekurhuleni, South Africa. The facility is called JB4 and will be the largest data centre in Africa once it is built. The company said these funds will be used together with its own money to finance the building of the facility. Teraco Chief Financial Officer Samuel Erwin said that the shareholders and lenders of Teraco have a long-term vision for Africa’s digital transformation and support its continued investment in data centre infrastructure. Teraco’s data centre infrastructure and platform offer a direct private connection to leading cloud providers, allowing companies to deploy public, private, and hybrid cloud strategies with complete freedom of choice, the company said. Phase one of the JB4 data centre is scheduled to be completed in Q1 2022 and the entire data centre will require a total investment of $250 million (R4 billion) to complete.

SOURCE: MY BROADBAND

