Buying Furniture Made in Nigeria Just Got Easier

Share it!

Anyone that has struggled to easily and affordably purchase modern furniture items in Africa recently will know the associated challenges, but Nigerian startup Taeillo is here to help. Formed in 2018, Taeillo is an e-commerce startup based out of Lagos that makes it easy for Africans to shop for furniture online, and even applies augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to improve the shopping experience. It was launched by Jumoke Dada, who as a Masters student worked for a well-established furniture company in Lagos and realised there were no real retail brands like IKEA or MADE in Nigeria that were making furniture. The startup is unique in its use of immersive and exponential technologies like AR and VR, as well as its use of an on-demand production model in making Afro Urban ready-made pieces and reducing waste to near zero. The startup, which makes money by selling direct to consumers and has seen over US$500,000 in revenues so far, certainly seems to be getting that process right, and has ambitions to be active across the continent.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA