Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Buying Furniture Made in Nigeria Just Got Easier

13 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

Anyone that has struggled to easily and affordably purchase modern furniture items in Africa recently will know the associated challenges, but Nigerian startup Taeillo is here to help. Formed in 2018, Taeillo is an e-commerce startup based out of Lagos that makes it easy for Africans to shop for furniture online, and even applies augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to improve the shopping experience. It was launched by Jumoke Dada, who as a Masters student worked for a well-established furniture company in Lagos and realised there were no real retail brands like IKEA or MADE in Nigeria that were making furniture. The startup is unique in its use of immersive and exponential technologies like AR and VR, as well as its use of an on-demand production model in making Afro Urban ready-made pieces and reducing waste to near zero. The startup, which makes money by selling direct to consumers and has seen over US$500,000 in revenues so far, certainly seems to be getting that process right, and has ambitions to be active across the continent.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Community Dump Provides Lifeline for Mozambican Families

13 hours ago
1 min read

WHO Investigates Claims that Staff Abused Women during an Ebola Outbreak

13 hours ago
1 min read

Access to Water is the Cause of Instability in the Lake Chad Basin

13 hours ago
1 min read

What Stands in the Way of Kenyan Women in the Manufacturing Industry?

13 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Woman Turns her Pain into a National Awareness Initiative

13 hours ago
1 min read

African States First In Line for Rapid Covid-19 Tests

13 hours ago
1 min read

Activists Go On Trial for Forcibly Removing African Art from European Museums

13 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa Opens its Borders, But Not to its Frequent Visitors

13 hours ago
1 min read

Maasai Celebrate a Coming of Age Amid a Pandemic

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Buying Furniture Made in Nigeria Just Got Easier

13 hours ago
1 min read

Community Dump Provides Lifeline for Mozambican Families

13 hours ago
1 min read

WHO Investigates Claims that Staff Abused Women during an Ebola Outbreak

13 hours ago
1 min read

Access to Water is the Cause of Instability in the Lake Chad Basin

13 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today