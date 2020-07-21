Tue. Jul 21st, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Cairo Still Weary about European Visitors

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Egypt reported 703 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the health ministry said, the lowest figure since late May. In total, 86,474 COVID-19 cases have been reported and 4,188 deaths, including 68 on Friday, the ministry said in a statement. Egypt reopened resorts to foreign tourists on July 1 after tourism came to a halt in March under measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak. But Egypt has not made it yet to a “safe list” of countries for resumption of non-essential travel to the European Union, which is reviewed every two weeks. Tourism accounts for 5% of Egypt’s economic output, according to the government. Analysts put the figure as much as 15% if jobs indirectly related to the sector are included.

SOURCE: SKIFT

More Articles

1 min read

How Climate Change is Wiping out an Endangered Somali Antelope

9 mins ago
1 min read

Clashes Cause Chaos at Ugandan Refugee Camp

13 mins ago
1 min read

Learners in Malawi’s Rural Areas Go Online

19 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Cairo Still Weary about European Visitors

5 mins ago
1 min read

How Climate Change is Wiping out an Endangered Somali Antelope

9 mins ago
1 min read

Clashes Cause Chaos at Ugandan Refugee Camp

13 mins ago
1 min read

Learners in Malawi’s Rural Areas Go Online

19 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today