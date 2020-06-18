Calling All Remote Work Seekers in South Africa

Share it!

Amazon says it is hiring for 3,000 new virtual customer service jobs in South Africa this year. In a statement on Thursday (18 June), the company said that these roles will range from customer service associates to technical experts who will work virtually and provide 24/7 support to Amazon customers in North America and Europe. The addition of 3,000 permanent and seasonal full-time positions will bring the total permanent workforce in South Africa to 7,000, it said. The Covid-19 pandemic is accelerating the digital transition of work, and this decision by Amazon to locate these jobs in South Africa shows our ability to offer a good value proposition, said minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel.

SOURCE: BUSINESSTECH