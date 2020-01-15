Calm Returns to Khartoum after a Foiled Coup

A revolt by some members of Sudan’s intelligence agency was a “coup” and plot against the revolution of the Sudanese people, said Lt. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan. Eyewitnesses in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum described to CNN “a terrifying day” on Tuesday after members of the Operations Authority of the Intelligence Service rebelled and took control of the service’s headquarters buildings around the capital, firing bullets in the air and blocking off streets. Security forces made up of Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army intervened and took control of the agency’s buildings. Al-Burhan said all intelligence agency buildings were now under the control of the army, adding that “all the areas where there was tension have been returned to our control and the army managed to eliminate the insurgency with minimal losses.” The general added that the air navigation movement at Khartoum Airport has returned to normal and assured residents that calm had been restored to the capital.

SOURCE: CNN