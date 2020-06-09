Africa.com

Cameroonian Startup Gears Up for US Challenge

AbegYa, which gives customers instant mobile access to reliable service providers, has been selected to participate in the MassChallenge Texas accelerator programme, gaining access to training, mentorship and brand name deals. The Yaounde-based AbegYa helps users connect with screened and qualified service providers in the home improvement, legal and healthcare sectors. The startup was selected for the MassChallenge accelerator, based in Houston, out of more than 400 applicants. A global network of zero-equity startup accelerators with other locations in places like Israel, Mexico, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, MassChallenge supports high-potential early-stage startups across all industries. By participating in the accelerator, AbegYa gains access to industry experts and mentors, a bespoke curriculum, up to US$250,000 in brand name deals, and the opportunity to compete for up to US$500,000 in further brand name deals and more, all at zero cost and for zero equity.

