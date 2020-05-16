Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Camouflaged in the African Landscape

1 min ago 1 min read

Share it!

0Shares

It’s easy to miss this desert structure altogether, its earth tones blending entirely with the surroundings in a trompe l’oeil effect. A 93-room spread wedged in the Sahara, the long-awaited Anantara Tozeur—marking the Thai group’s first step into North Africa—overlooks the sweeping Chott el Djerid salt pan at the fringes of a historic oasis town that’s never before played host to digs of this scale. In southwestern Namibia, while other lodges lean into the excitement of traditional safaris, andBeyond’s refurbished camp settles into the overwhelming quiet. he 11 airy suites are built accordingly. Each has its own plunge pool, huge windows that enclose three sides and muted grey tones as a foil to the deep rust of the landscape. In the central sitting room and bar, natural woods, stone and khaki provide a sense of calm, while Mad Max-esque sails of rusted metal shade the terrace.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

1 min read

3 Luxury Safari Brands Streaming Live Game Drives to Spot Wildlife

3 mins ago
1 min read

Virtual Literary Festival Connects Writers of African Origin and Readers throughout Globe

5 mins ago
1 min read

African Food ‘Belongs on the Global Food Stage’

9 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Camouflaged in the African Landscape

1 min ago
1 min read

3 Luxury Safari Brands Streaming Live Game Drives to Spot Wildlife

3 mins ago
1 min read

Virtual Literary Festival Connects Writers of African Origin and Readers throughout Globe

5 mins ago
1 min read

African Food ‘Belongs on the Global Food Stage’

9 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today