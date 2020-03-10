Tue. Mar 10th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Can African Economies Weather the Storm?

5 mins ago 1 min read

The spread of the coronavirus and tumbling oil prices could trigger a capital exodus from Africa, where governments have few tools available to battle external shocks, according to Fitch Ratings. Top oil exporters such as Nigeria and Angola are especially vulnerable to the plunge in crude. The commodity lost about a quarter of its value on Monday after major producers disagreed on supply cuts to counter lower demand as the spread of the virus weighs on global commerce, Mahmoud Harb, a director at Fitch, said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “The souring sentiment does not only affect financing in international markets, it could also lead to portfolio outflows where investors have invested in local-currency debt in countries like Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana and South Africa,” Harb said.

SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

Share and Enjoy !

More Articles

1 min read

Egypt Brings the Past Back to Life

56 seconds ago
1 min read

How Africa has Handled the Corona Virus

3 mins ago
1 min read

Meet the Women Tackling Climate Change in their Spaces

7 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Egypt Brings the Past Back to Life

57 seconds ago
1 min read

How Africa has Handled the Corona Virus

3 mins ago
1 min read

Can African Economies Weather the Storm?

5 mins ago
1 min read

Meet the Women Tackling Climate Change in their Spaces

7 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today