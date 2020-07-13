Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Can Zimbabwe’s Only Bird Park Survive?

4 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

With an estimated 400 species of birds on an idyllic spot on Zimbabwe’s Lake Chivero, about 40 kilometers south of Harare, the Kuimba Shiri bird sanctuary has been drawing tourists for more than 15 years. The southern African country’s only bird park has survived tumultuous times, including violent land invasions and a devastating economic collapse but the outbreak of coronavirus is proving a stern test. “I thought I had survived the worst, but this coronavirus is something else,” said owner Gary Strafford. “One-third of our visitors are from China. They stopped coming in February … and when we were shut down in March that was just unbelievable.” A lifelong bird enthusiast, Strafford, 62, established the center for injured, orphaned and abandoned birds in 1992, and tourism has kept the park going. With Zimbabwe’s inflation rising to over 750 percent, tourism establishments are battling a vicious economic downturn worsened by the new coronavirus travel restrictions.

SOURCE: VOA

More Articles

1 min read

IMF Revises North Africa’s Economic Outlook

1 min ago
1 min read

Sudanese Women Gain Independence after New Reforms

6 mins ago
1 min read

Big Brand Metal Supplier Called to Account for Human Rights Abuses in Tanzania

9 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

IMF Revises North Africa’s Economic Outlook

1 min ago
1 min read

Can Zimbabwe’s Only Bird Park Survive?

4 mins ago
1 min read

Sudanese Women Gain Independence after New Reforms

6 mins ago
1 min read

Big Brand Metal Supplier Called to Account for Human Rights Abuses in Tanzania

9 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today