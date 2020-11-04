Cannabis in Africa Remains a Controversial Issue

Its abuse among youths is rampant and that’s why it remains illegal in many countries. But this is changing. Zimbabwe, South Africa, Ghana, and recently Rwanda – have amended their laws to allow its cultivation. Youths from Ghana, Rwanda, and Sierra Leone debate the impact of cannabis cultivation in their countries.
SOURCE: DEUTSCHE WELLE
More Articles
South Africa’s Strategy to Get Athletes Olympic Ready
A Solution to Cater for the Demands of the African Consumer
Gaborone Deals with the Elephant in the Room
Nairobi Relooks its Livestock Strategy
Egypt’s Fightback against a Tourist Slump
Drug Abuse: The Uncles Looking Out for Uganda’s Youth
The Hague Looks into the Events that Unfolded in the #EndSars Protests
An Inspiration to Budding Somali Scientists
The Next Few Weeks Will Be Tense in Ethiopia