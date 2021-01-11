Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Cause for Concern as DRC’s Wildlife Guardians Killed

A Virunga park ranger walks past a sign inside the Virunga National Park near the eastern Congolese city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, August 9, 2019.Picture taken August 9, 2019 REUTERS/Baz Ratner

5 mins ago 1 min read

Armed men on Sunday killed at least six rangers and wounded several others in an ambush in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s Virunga National Park, a sanctuary for endangered mountain gorillas, the park said. Previous attacks against the rangers have been blamed on various militias who fight to control land and natural resources in eastern Congo. More than 200 rangers have been killed in the past, including 12 last April in the deadliest such attack in recent memory. Dozens of armed groups operate in eastern Congo, many remnants of militias that fought in civil wars around the turn of the century that resulted in millions of deaths from conflict, hunger and disease. Virunga National Park sits on the forest-covered volcanoes of central Africa and is home to over half the global population of mountain gorillas. A UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1979, it is Africa’s oldest national park and largest tropical rainforest reserve, covering 7,800 sq km with a varied landscape of active volcanoes, savannahs, mountains, lakes and forests.

SOURCE: CNN

More Articles

1 min read

One of the First African Countries to Launch a Covid Vaccination Drive

2 mins ago
1 min read

South African President Addresses Rise of Covid Numbers

7 mins ago
1 min read

Facebook Blocks Ugandan Government Accounts

10 mins ago
1 min read

Have a Whale of a Time in Kenya

2 days ago
1 min read

Manta Rays and Whale Sharks are Now Protected by Law in Mozambique

2 days ago
1 min read

Some Covid Refuge in the Zambian Bush

2 days ago
1 min read

Ideas for Your Travels in Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Planning A Safari During a Pandemic

2 days ago
1 min read

Ghana’s ‘Mushroom Queen’ Grows Her Fungi in Sawdust

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

One of the First African Countries to Launch a Covid Vaccination Drive

2 mins ago
1 min read

Cause for Concern as DRC’s Wildlife Guardians Killed

5 mins ago
1 min read

South African President Addresses Rise of Covid Numbers

7 mins ago
1 min read

Facebook Blocks Ugandan Government Accounts

10 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: