Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Celebrating Africa’s Rich Cultural Heritage

4 hours ago 1 min read

In 2015, May 5 was proclaimed African World Heritage Day by the 38th session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Each year on this special date, African cultural and natural, tangible and intangible heritage is celebrated across the globe — creating awareness of the benefits of promoting and preserving African cultural heritage, as well as the associated challenges faced on the continent. In celebration of this day this year, UNESCO — in collaboration with the African World Heritage Fund and their partners, is organising a series of events across the continent. Events such as virtual concerts, webinars and the annual youth forum, that will highlight the resilience, opportunities, and wealth to be gained from African heritage — as well as explore forward-moving solutions to see Africa thrive within an ever more digital global landscape.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

More Articles

1 min read

Shell Changes Strategy in Tunisian Plan

4 hours ago
1 min read

Earliest Known Burial Site in Africa

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Societal Shame of being Childless in Kenya

4 hours ago
1 min read

Harare to Use Elephant Size to Boost Economy

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana’s Rental System is Broken

4 hours ago
1 min read

Maternity Miracle for Malian Woman

4 hours ago
1 min read

Kampala Pioneers Crucial Medical Pilot

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Invisible Cloak of Education Discrimination: School Admission Policies in South Africa

4 hours ago
1 min read

Seychelles Exercises Caution Despite Herd Immunity

4 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: