Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Celebrating the Women who Lived and Died for DRC’s Independence

21 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Days before the Democratic Republic of the Congo declared independence, a woman walked onto the tarmac of the Congolese airport with quick, assured steps. Her name was Andree Blouin, a known anti-colonial activist who was being deported by the Belgian government. All eyes were on her as she made her way to the plane bound for Rome. But among those watching, few knew that she had hidden, in her glamorous chignon hairdo, a damning political document that bore the signatures of Congo’s nationalist leaders. Today, 60 years after the tumultuous events that led to Congolese independence, Andree Blouin and the women who fought for African liberation are all but forgotten. But in her time, Blouin battled three colonial powers as an adviser to Congo’s Patrice Lumumba, Ghana’s Kwame Nkrumah, and Guinea’s Ahmed Sekou Toure.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

More Articles

1 min read

Opening Night in Mogadishu

11 mins ago
1 min read

Sanctioned Billionaire Finds a Haven in Tiny Congolese Bank

14 mins ago
1 min read

Postponement of AFCON Gives Cameroon Time to Prepare a Memorable Competition

18 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Opening Night in Mogadishu

11 mins ago
1 min read

Sanctioned Billionaire Finds a Haven in Tiny Congolese Bank

14 mins ago
1 min read

Postponement of AFCON Gives Cameroon Time to Prepare a Memorable Competition

18 mins ago
1 min read

Celebrating the Women who Lived and Died for DRC’s Independence

21 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today