Wed. Jul 15th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

CEO of Nigeria’s Ride Hailing App Found Dead in NY Apartment

15 seconds ago 1 min read

Share it!

An NYPD official said investigators believe the victim is tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh, 33, who bought the condo for $2.25 million last year. Saleh, a website developer turned venture capital, is the CEO of a motorcycle-sharing company in Lagos, Nigeria. The limbless, headless torso of a millionaire tech entrepreneur was found inside his swanky Manhattan condo Tuesday afternoon — an electric saw lying next to the remains, police said. Saleh has described his history as an entrepreneur in a series of posts on Medium.com. He got his start creating a prank calling website, then moved on to create a motorcycle taxi company in his parents’ native Bangladesh. Most recently, he started Gokada, a motorcycle ride-sharing company in Lagos, but the company faced setbacks and mass layoffs after Lagos banned companies like his in January.

SOURCE: DAILY NEWS

More Articles

1 min read

Beyonce’s New Video Hits a Nerve with Africans

22 hours ago
1 min read

SAA’s Metamorphosis

22 hours ago
1 min read

The Resurgence of Ebola a Cause for Concern

23 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

CEO of Nigeria’s Ride Hailing App Found Dead in NY Apartment

16 seconds ago
10 min read

COVID-19 Is Gender-Blind, But Not Gender-Neutral

29 mins ago
2 min read

Syinix Launches The First Android TV In Kenya With Size 8 Reborn

4 hours ago
2 min read

SAP Names Claudio Muruzabal Regional President Of EMEA South

4 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today