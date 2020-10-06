Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Chakwera’s 100 Days: Expectations vs Reality

11 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has backtracked on his campaign promise to create one million jobs, saying the government can only employ 200,000 people. President Chakwera said the government could not create jobs on its own and needed the private sector’s help. He said every entrepreneur needed to employ more people. The president spoke during his 100 days scorecard event on Monday. The one million campaign promise was a major talking point for the Tonse Alliance that was elected in a repeat presidential poll. Critics have told local media that the alliance had no job creation plan and was just using it as a campaign strategy.

SOURCE: NEWS CENTRAL

More Articles

1 min read

When it Comes to Medical Ethics, Different Rules Apply to Africa and Europe

11 hours ago
1 min read

Can France Repair the Cultural Links with African States?

11 hours ago
2 min read

Rwandan Hotelier to Be Tried for Forming a Rebel Group

11 hours ago
2 min read

Last French Hostage in Mali Might be Released

12 hours ago
1 min read

Cape Town’s Reservoirs have Topped 100% for the First Time in Six Years

12 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Rogue Security Unit in the Spotlight

12 hours ago
1 min read

Jamming during a Pandemic

1 day ago
1 min read

The Stories and Writers that Inspired a Ugandan Author

1 day ago
1 min read

The Elephants are Ready to Host CAF Games

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Chakwera’s 100 Days: Expectations vs Reality

11 hours ago
1 min read

When it Comes to Medical Ethics, Different Rules Apply to Africa and Europe

11 hours ago
1 min read

Can France Repair the Cultural Links with African States?

11 hours ago
2 min read

Rwandan Hotelier to Be Tried for Forming a Rebel Group

11 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today