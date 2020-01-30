Challenge Accepted

South African comedian Trevor Noah on Wednesday accepted the challenged to play a doubles tennis match against Roger Federer and philanthropist Bill Gates. Trevor will be paired with Federer’s fierce tennis rival, Rafael Nadal, for the February 7 match to be hosted in the South African city of Cape Town. This star-studded doubles is part of an impressively entertaining and charitable Match in Africa campaign, that will also include a moth-watering clash between Federer and Nadal, and performances from South African artists.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS