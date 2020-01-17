Chris Legrand To Spearhead The Global Operations Of Broadreach Consulting

BroadReach Consulting, an innovative technology-driven entity, focused on developing global healthcare solutions with many projects in Africa, has announced that Chris LeGrand will take up the position of Global Group CEO as of 1 February 2020.

Chris has more than thirty years’ business experience in the public and private health and life sciences sectors in the USA and internationally. He has been instrumental in leading global mission-driven businesses in achieving positive social impact and sustainable business results.

‘This is a new and exciting era at BroadReach, and we are excited about taking the Group to the next level’, said Dr. John Sargent and Dr. Ernest Darkoh, BroadReach Co-Founders and Co-CEO’s since 2003. ‘Chris has a legacy of building strong leadership teams, successfully growing businesses, and is hugely respected within the industry. We are confident that he will lead our business to greater heights and penetrate new markets’.

Established in 2003, BroadReach has been engaged in several global projects that combine technology and intelligent data’ to improve healthcare services and delivery particularly within developing countries where such interventions are most needed.

To date, the BroadReach Group has evolved into three distinct businesses: BroadReach Healthcare – focused on implementing large scale health systems programs; BroadReach Consulting – a health solutions company focused on implementing technology and change consulting to transform clients’ outcomes for the populations they serve; using its proprietary Vantage software and the AI-powered data analytics platform BroadReach is able to turn data into insight and insights into action – consistently and at scale. To date BroadReach has worked in nearly 30 countries through both donor funded and life sciences client engagements.

‘I am honoured to be working with the founders – John and Ernest, to take their vision even further’ says Chris. ‘The intersection of artificial intelligence, data, technology coming together to advance human health is incredibly inspiring to me. I see huge growth potential across both developed and emerging economies, as we all strive to find meaningful ways to make universal health coverage a reality for everyone.’

John and Ernest will continue in their roles as Co-Founders and Board members working to grow the Group’s work and impact in existing and new markets, and on strategic and innovation projects.

Michael Weintraub, venerable digital health innovator and Chairman of the BroadReach board said that the time was now right to seize the opportunity of the 4th industrial revolution (4IR) and to transform the health and well-being of millions of people living in under-served communities. “We have a diverse client portfolio, world-leading technology, committed and passionate staff, supportive investors – and now we have Chris to lead us into this next chapter of the BroadReach story.”

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of The BroadReach Group.