Clashes Cause Chaos at Ugandan Refugee Camp

United Nations refugee agency said three South Sudan refugees in Uganda were killed, six injured and hundreds displaced after tribal clashes erupted in Palorinya refugee settlement, in the north western district of Obongi. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Uganda said in a statement that the clashes between the different South Sudanese tribes began on July 13 over the theft of crops in Dama village. The UNHCR said over 280 shelters were set ablaze, forcing families to flee to neighbouring primary schools, local administration offices and a police station for safety. The refugee agency said although the clashes have stopped since last Wednesday, the situation remains tense. Thirty people have been arrested and are currently in custody at Obongi District police station, according to the statement.

SOURCE: DAILY MONITOR